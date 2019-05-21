More
    Ripple (XRP) Opens New Corridor Between Saudi Arabia to India for Cross-Border Remittance

    Ripple (XRP) Opens New Corridor Between Saudi Arabia to India for Cross-Border Remittance

    Carl T
    by Carl T
    Home Coins Ripple (XRP)

    Ripple has decided to open a new payment corridor between India and Saudi Arabia. The intention is to make cross-border payments much easier for Indian families that receive funds from workers abroad. India is one of the largest remittance markets around the world. The information was released by Ripple’s Navin Gupta at a recent Ripple Regional customer event for MENA.

    Ripple Opens New Payment Corridor

    There are several financial services providers in both the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) that are currently searching for new corridors between Saudi Arabia and India. This is why Ripple is now opening a new corridor between these two countries.

    During a recent Ripple event for customers in the MENA region, Navin Gupta shared Saudi Arabia British Bank’s (SABB) and IndusInd’s experience launching this new solution. This is just one of the many examples of what other companies could be doing in the future and how they could improve users’ services.

    The SABB is expected to become the second-largest bank in Saudi Arabia after merging with the Saudi Hollandi Bank. Ghada Al Jarbou, the Head of Global Liquidity and Cash Management at the bank, explained that despite being a leading institution in the country, the bank has a low penetration into the regional remittance market since people use third-party independent providers.

    This is why they wanted to launch a new digital remittance product. Back in June 2018, the company completed its due diligence on Ripple and started to work on its product. At the same time, the firm was also selected by the Saudi Arabia Central Bank (SAMA) as one of the three banks that were going to take part in Ripple’s sandbox pilot.

    Meanwhile, IndusInd is a bank in India that has a large remittance volume. According to Amit Talwar, the bank’s Head of Transaction Banking Sales, explained that the size of the Indian remittance market means that banks outside the region are searching for local partners.

    Al Jarbou believes that one of the key advantages or Ripple for SABB’s customers is related to the tracking and transparency of the technology. Moreover, Customers have been impressed by the speed of the services offered and the capabilities that these products have.

    Ripple is also working with a service called xRapid that uses the XRP digital asset in order to source liquidity on demand. At the same time, using this virtual currency is very positive for companies because they can reduce costs and make transactions much more efficient.

    You can check out the latest video from Ripple here:

     

    Ripple (XRP) Live Price

    1 XRP/USD =$0.2689 change ~ -4.89%

    Coin Market Cap

    $11.65 Billion

    24 Hour Volume

    $296.3 Million

    24 Hour VWAP

    $0

    24 Hour Change

    $-0.0132

    Get Free Email Updates!

    *Action* Enter Best Email to Get Trending Crypto News & Bitcoin Market Updates

    I will never give away, trade or sell your email address. You can unsubscribe at any time.

    Previous ReviewCrypto and Forex Scams Account for $34 Million in Losses Last Year, Says UK Watchdog
    Next ReviewNYSE Arca Looks to Amend Rules in Order to List Bitcoin Backed ETF
    Carl T
    Carl T
    Carl is a legend in cryptocurrency space for his long-storied experience, history and insights. He is a digital nomad who fell in love with bitcoin and its offspring for many years now and prides himself on delivering quality perspectives in the emerging world of crypto-assets and blockchain technology.

    Find Us: Telegram \\ Facebook \\ Twitter \\ Live Prices \\ Today's News \\ Bitcoin 101 \\ $BTC/USD Chart Analysis

    [Alert] Use the author's self-conducted information at your own risk, do you own research, never invest more than you are willing to lose.

    [Disclosure] The published news and content on BitcoinExchangeGuide should never be used or taken as financial investment advice. Understand trading cryptocurrencies is a very high-risk activity which can result in significant losses. Editorial Policy \\ Investment Disclaimer

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    3,292FansLike
    2,766FollowersFollow
    4,143FollowersFollow
    Join Our Telegram ChannelReal Time Crypto News

    Live Bitcoin Price & Latest BTC Charts

    Today's Latest Crypto News

    Legal & Regulation

    G20 Wants Tougher Rules for Cryptocurrencies; Urging Members To Adopt FATF Standards

    Oana Ularu - 0
    G20 central bankers and finance ministers want to push for a wider adoption when it comes to the standards compelling crypto exchanges to disclose...
    Read more
    Ethereum Classic (ETC)

    Bitmain’s Antminer E3 Reportedly Halts Ethereum Classic Mining; Ethereum Will Be Next

    Joseph Kibe - 0
    According to a report by altcoin mining firm 2Miners, miners started to report an unexpected drop in Antminer E3 hashrate on Ethereum Classic (ETC)...
    Read more
    Announcements

    Blockchain Advocate Caitlin Long To Bring First Digital Asset Focused Bank To Wyoming

    Oana Ularu - 0
    A Wyoming company that was founded by Wall Street and blockchain legislative champion Caitlin Long is applying for a banking state division special purpose...
    Read more
    CBDC

    BoE’s Chief: It Is ‘Absolutely Important' To Consider Central Bank Digital Currencies

    Joseph Kibe - 0
    Sarah John, the chief cashier at the Bank of England, has stated that it is imperative that central banks in the world consider researching...
    Read more
    Facebook

    Scammers Used Janet Jackson’s Billionaire Ex In Crypto Ads; He's Now Suing Facebook

    Oana Ularu - 0
    Wissam Al Mana, the Qatari billionaire who has been married to Janet Jackson, is suing Facebook for promoting a crypto scam that used his...
    Read more

    BitcoinExchangeGuide is a hyper-active daily crypto news portal with care in cultivating the cryptocurrency culture with community contributors who help rewrite the bold future of blockchain finance. Subscribe on Google News, see the mission, authors, editorial links policy, investment disclaimer, privacy policy. Got News? Contact us, we are human too. Note: nothing here is financial advice, do your own research thoroughly.

    Bitcoin Exchange Guide is a hyperactive hybrid of heavy-handed cryptocurrency content curation creators from christened community contributors who focus on delivering today's bitcoin news, cryptoasset user guides and latest blockchain updates.

    Latest News

    [VIDEO] Blockchain and Cryptocurrency News For Today November 14th – Severe Market Downturn

    Cryptocurrency News Ram V - 0
    https://youtu.be/MysXDV_9Q6Y Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD Drops Four Percent, Stable above 50 Cents https://bitcoinexchangeguide.com/ripple-price-analysis-xrp-usd-drops-four-percent-stable-above-50-cents/ Financial Times (FT) Explores Bitmain's Different IPO Prospectus' Profits Compared to Earlier Reports https://bitcoinexchangeguide.com/financial-times-ft-explores-bitmains-different-ipo-prospectus-profits-compared-to-earlier-reports/ JP Morgan...
    Read more

    Blockchain Apps and the Mineral Supply Chain Could Help Verify Origins of Resources

    Blockchain Projects Bitcoin Exchange Guide News Team - 0
    Mining companies are constantly working to determine the source of their minerals and to ensure a quality extraction process. Under the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act,...
    Read more

    Nano Price Prediction Today: Daily (NANO) Value Forecast – June 11

    Coins Azeez Mustapha - 0
    On May 15, the price of NANO had an overhead resistance at a high of $2.0 price level. Today, the bulls have broken...
    Read more

    Indian State Tamil Nadu is Reportedly Developing AI and Blockchain Policies

    Blockchain Technology Ali Raza - 0
    Tamil Nadu, the 10th largest Indian state, is working on creating state-level policies for AI and blockchain technologies. Blockchain technology seems to be going through...
    Read more

    Find, Follow and Flow

    2017- 2020 © Copyright | BitcoinExchangeGuide.com